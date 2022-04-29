Post News
News at a Glance
2023: Doubts over APC ticket as national chairman says no decision yet on zoning
Legit
- Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress, on Friday, April 29, in Abuja, revealed it was yet to determine where it wants to zone its presidential ticket to.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
No decision yet on Southern presidency —APC chairman, Adamu
Business Day:
Anxiety as Adamu says APC yet to zone presidential ticket
Ripples Nigeria:
No decision yet on zoning of presidential ticket – APC
NPO Reports:
Confusion as APC Says It’s Yet to Zone Presidential Ticket Again
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: APC yet to take decision on zoning - Adamu - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
3
At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
I?ll prefer to have sex with dogs than with some men. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
6
Lagos demolishes shops under burnt Apongbon Bridge -
The Point,
22 hours ago
7
FG says country is safe to host pioneer global cultural, creative conference -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: I’ll respect PDP’s decision on zoning ― Peter Obi -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
9
“Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Miyetti Allah To Partner Soludo Toward Ending Herders/Indigenes Clashes In Anambra -
Independent,
23 hours ago
