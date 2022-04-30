Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria deploys 205 troops to Gambia on peacekeeping mission
News photo Daily Trust  -  The Nigerian Army has sent a contingent of 205 troops to The Gambia on a peacekeeping mission. This is just as it assured of Nigeria’s commitment to deploying quality peacekeepers as part of efforts to ensure global peace and security.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 Eid-el-Fitri 2022: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 8 hours ago
7 “Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it – Comedian, Ali Baba - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
9 British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 2Baba's baby mama celebrates their son on 14th birthday - The Punch, 24 hours ago
