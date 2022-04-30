Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


North Korea leader warns of 'preemptive' use of nuclear force
News photo The Guardian  - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeated his warning that Pyongyang could "preemptively" use its nuclear weaponry to counter hostile forces, state media reported Saturday.  Kim told top military officers that to "maintain the absolute superiority" ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

North Korea Leader Warns Of ‘Preemptive’ Use Of Nuclear Force Independent:
North Korea Leader Warns Of ‘Preemptive’ Use Of Nuclear Force
North Korea warns South it would use nuclear weapons if threatened Ripples Nigeria:
North Korea warns South it would use nuclear weapons if threatened
North Korea Leader Warns Of The Street Journal:
North Korea Leader Warns Of 'preemptive' Use Of Nuclear Force
North Korea leader warns of ‘preemptive’ use of nuclear force News Breakers:
North Korea leader warns of ‘preemptive’ use of nuclear force


   More Picks
1 Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 Eid-el-Fitri 2022: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 8 hours ago
7 “Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it – Comedian, Ali Baba - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
9 British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 2Baba's baby mama celebrates their son on 14th birthday - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info