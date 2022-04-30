Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert
Too Xclusive
- Veteran Nigerian Musician, 2baba is celebrating the wins of Burna Boy without being distracted by 30BG’s insults.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Burna Boy's Madison Square Garden concert trends at number 1 spot on YouTube
Not Just OK:
Don Jazzy Reacts To Burna Boy's Sold Out Concert At Madison Square Garden | SEE
Top Naija:
“Na giant you be true true” – Don Jazzy hails Burna Boy for selling out Madison Square
The Rainbow:
Burna Boy takes Nigeria to New York at sold-out Madison Square Garden show: Concert review
Gist Reel:
"Na giant you be; I tap from your blessing" – Don Jazzy hails Burna Boy for selling out Madison Square
Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy reportedly earns almost N3 billion from his Madison Square Garden gig
Tunde Ednut:
2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert
Tori News:
I Tap From Your Blessing – Don Jazzy Hails Burna Boy As He Sells Out Madison Square Garden
