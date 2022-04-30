Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards — PDP
News photo Vanguard News  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says only its national chairman and the national secretary that are vested with power to authenticate party membership cards.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP Congresses: Party clarifies misunderstanding on membership cards Daily Post:
PDP Congresses: Party clarifies misunderstanding on membership cards
PDP: Only national chairman, secretary can sign membership cards for congresses The Cable:
PDP: Only national chairman, secretary can sign membership cards for congresses
PDP Congresses: Party clarifies misunderstanding on membership cards Nigerian Eye:
PDP Congresses: Party clarifies misunderstanding on membership cards
PDP clarifies misunderstanding on membership cards - P.M. News PM News:
PDP clarifies misunderstanding on membership cards - P.M. News
Only national Chairman, Secretary can authenticate membership cards- PDP Pulse Nigeria:
Only national Chairman, Secretary can authenticate membership cards- PDP
PDP speaks on those who can authenticate its membership cards The Eagle Online:
PDP speaks on those who can authenticate its membership cards
Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards- PDP News Diary Online:
Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards- PDP
PDP lists executives with power to authenticate membership cards News Wire NGR:
PDP lists executives with power to authenticate membership cards
PDP Clarifies Misunderstanding On Membership Cards Naija News:
PDP Clarifies Misunderstanding On Membership Cards
PDP: Only national chairman, secretary can sign membership cards for congresses Within Nigeria:
PDP: Only national chairman, secretary can sign membership cards for congresses


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
2 Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards — PDP - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Mike Adenuga at 69: Salute to a man of the people - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
9 Sleeping with animal attracts 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria -Lawyer - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info