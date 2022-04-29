Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi
Information Nigeria  - The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, believes mounting a presidential campaign is not easy. It’s “not easy” to be on the presidential campaign trail while also serving as governor of Bauchi state, according to Mohammed. The presidential hopeful ...

39 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

It’s Not Easy Aspiring To Be President – Bauchi Governor The Herald:
It’s Not Easy Aspiring To Be President – Bauchi Governor
247 U Reports:
It’s not easy aspiring to be president – Bauchi governor
2023: It’s not easy aspiring to be president – Bauchi gov The News Guru:
2023: It’s not easy aspiring to be president – Bauchi gov
2023 Presidency: It’s Not Easy But I’m Doing It For Bauchi People – Bala Mohammed Naija News:
2023 Presidency: It’s Not Easy But I’m Doing It For Bauchi People – Bala Mohammed
Serving as Governor, Aspiring to be Nigeria’s President Not an Easy Task- Bala Mohammed NPO Reports:
Serving as Governor, Aspiring to be Nigeria’s President Not an Easy Task- Bala Mohammed
It’s not easy aspiring to be president – Bauchi governor Nigerian Pilot:
It’s not easy aspiring to be president – Bauchi governor


   More Picks
1 Actress Judy Austin Moghalu shares new Instagram posts after being unveiled as Yul Edochie's second wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria needs over 100,000MWs to end power crisis – Nnaji — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
4 Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 22 hours ago
5 Lagos demolishes shops under burnt Apongbon Bridge - The Point, 19 hours ago
6 FG says country is safe to host pioneer global cultural, creative conference - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 Mohamed Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year for 2021/22 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 First Bank wins Best Bank in Nigeria and Best Bank in Digital Transformation Nigeria 2022 - National Accord, 1 day ago
9 Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu - The Punch, 10 hours ago
10 Presidency should be on merit and not zoning - Northern Elders' Forum leader, Ango Abdullahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info