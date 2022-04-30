Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Producer Shizzi ends publishing deal with Sony Music
News photo The Punch  - Nigerian music producer and songwriter, Oluwaseyi Akerele, popularly known as Shizzi, has announced the end of his publishing deal with Sony Music.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My publishing deal with SONY has ended — Shizzi News Wire NGR:
My publishing deal with SONY has ended — Shizzi
Nigerian Music Producer, Shizzi Ends Publishing Deal With Sony Music Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Music Producer, Shizzi Ends Publishing Deal With Sony Music
Producer Shizzi ends publishing deal with Sony Music News Breakers:
Producer Shizzi ends publishing deal with Sony Music
Nigerian Music Producer, Shizzi Ends Publishing Deal With Sony Music Tori News:
Nigerian Music Producer, Shizzi Ends Publishing Deal With Sony Music


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
2 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Mike Adenuga at 69: Salute to a man of the people - The Cable, 23 hours ago
8 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
9 Sleeping with animal attracts 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria -Lawyer - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info