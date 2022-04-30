Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


3 suspected armed robbers burnt to ashes in Calabar
News photo Daily Post  - Three suspected armed robbers have been burnt to death by angry youths and vigilante groups in Ikot Ansa community, Calabar Municipality, Cross River

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mob burns suspected robbers to death in Calabar The Punch:
Mob burns suspected robbers to death in Calabar
3 suspected armed robbers burnt to ashes in Calabar Within Nigeria:
3 suspected armed robbers burnt to ashes in Calabar
Mob burns suspected robbers to death in Calabar News Breakers:
Mob burns suspected robbers to death in Calabar
Mob Burnt Suspected Armed Robbers To Death In Calabar Naija News:
Mob Burnt Suspected Armed Robbers To Death In Calabar


   More Picks
1 Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Soludo dissolves leaderships of 30 markets in Anambra - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 I?ll prefer to have sex with dogs than with some men. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Eid-el-Fitri 2022: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: I’ll respect PDP’s decision on zoning ― Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 7 hours ago
10 “Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info