I Don’t Need To Seek My Wife’s Permission To Marry Second Wife – Yul Edochie

Naija News - Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has described his marriage to his second wife as the best decision that he has ever made in his lifetime. Edochie who has been a point of discussion in the past few days following his decision to marry another wife.



