2023: NANS, NAOSS threaten legal action against group calling for Abiodun’s disqualification

2023: NANS, NAOSS threaten legal action against group calling for Abiodun’s disqualification



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have threatened ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online2023: NANS, NAOSS threaten legal action against group calling for Abiodun’s disqualificationThe National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have threatened ...



News Credibility Score: 99%