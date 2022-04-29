Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Seven Dead, Five Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash
Sahara Reporters  - The Federal Roads Safety Corps’ Sector Commander in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

