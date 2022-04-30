Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

India seizes $725m from China's Xiaomi over 'illegal' remittances
The Guardian  - India seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of Xiaomi after a probe found the Chinese smartphone giant unlawfully sent money abroad in the guise of royalty payments, authorities said Saturday. India's financial crime investigations agency ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
2 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
5 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Mike Adenuga at 69: Salute to a man of the people - The Cable, 19 hours ago
7 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
8 British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 I want my 30's to be peaceful as heaven - BBNaija's Maria - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
