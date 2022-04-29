Post News
Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra
Sahara Reporters
- The incident, according to reports, happened at Ụtọ Ndụ in Obiofia Village, under Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Gunmen kill five persons in a drinking joint in Anambra
The Street Journal:
Five killed as gunmen attack drinking joint in Anambra
The Will:
Five Killed As Gunmen Attack Drinking Joint In Anambra
Naija News:
Five Killed As Gunmen Attack Drinking Joint In Anambra
Tori News:
Serious Panic As Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra
More Picks
1
Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
2
At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Soludo dissolves leaderships of 30 markets in Anambra -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
4
I?ll prefer to have sex with dogs than with some men. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi -
Information Nigeria,
7 hours ago
6
Eid-el-Fitri 2022: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday -
Legit,
20 hours ago
7
"Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: I’ll respect PDP’s decision on zoning ― Peter Obi -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
9
2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert -
Too Xclusive,
7 hours ago
10
“Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
21 hours ago
