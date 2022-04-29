Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra
Sahara Reporters  - The incident, according to reports, happened at Ụtọ Ndụ in Obiofia Village, under Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill five persons in a drinking joint in Anambra Daily Post:
Gunmen kill five persons in a drinking joint in Anambra
Five killed as gunmen attack drinking joint in Anambra The Street Journal:
Five killed as gunmen attack drinking joint in Anambra
Five Killed As Gunmen Attack Drinking Joint In Anambra The Will:
Five Killed As Gunmen Attack Drinking Joint In Anambra
Five Killed As Gunmen Attack Drinking Joint In Anambra Naija News:
Five Killed As Gunmen Attack Drinking Joint In Anambra
Serious Panic As Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra Tori News:
Serious Panic As Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra


   More Picks
1 Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Soludo dissolves leaderships of 30 markets in Anambra - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 I?ll prefer to have sex with dogs than with some men. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Eid-el-Fitri 2022: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: I’ll respect PDP’s decision on zoning ― Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 7 hours ago
10 “Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info