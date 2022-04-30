Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Keita nets winner against Newcastle as Liverpool go top of Premier League
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Naby Keita scored the winner for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in a Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Premier League: Liverpool return to top, Norwich relegated Vanguard News:
Premier League: Liverpool return to top, Norwich relegated
Premier League: Liverpool Secure Top Spot After Nervy Win At Newcastle Complete Sports:
Premier League: Liverpool Secure Top Spot After Nervy Win At Newcastle
Norwich relegated from premier league The Nation:
Norwich relegated from premier league
Liverpool Go Top After Keita Winner Against Newcastle Independent:
Liverpool Go Top After Keita Winner Against Newcastle


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
2 Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards — PDP - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Mike Adenuga at 69: Salute to a man of the people - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
9 Sleeping with animal attracts 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria -Lawyer - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info