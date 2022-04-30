I was just ‘catching cruise’, says lady in ‘sleeping with dog’ viral video The Nation - The lady who made a viral TikTok video claiming she slept with a dog for N1.7million has said she was merely "catching cruise," a slang for joking.The slim, light skinned woman with TikTok user ID @Veegodess has been trending on social media after sa



News Credibility Score: 99%