Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC convention sub-committee on media spent only N100m on publicity - Shehu
News photo Daily Post  - Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has debunked a report alleging that the Media Subcommittee of the Convention

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Convention: APC Media C Leadership:
Convention: APC Media C'ttee Denies Spending N800m On Publicity
APC Convention: Media sub-committee denies spending N800 million on publicity The Sun:
APC Convention: Media sub-committee denies spending N800 million on publicity
Garba Shehu Debunks N800mn Expenses From APC Convention Sub-Committee On Media Independent:
Garba Shehu Debunks N800mn Expenses From APC Convention Sub-Committee On Media
APC convention sub-committee on media spent only N100m on publicity – Shehu Nigerian Eye:
APC convention sub-committee on media spent only N100m on publicity – Shehu
APC convention sub-committee on media spent N100m on publicity NOT N800m, says Garba Shehu Within Nigeria:
APC convention sub-committee on media spent N100m on publicity NOT N800m, says Garba Shehu


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
2 Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards — PDP - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Mike Adenuga at 69: Salute to a man of the people - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
9 Sleeping with animal attracts 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria -Lawyer - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info