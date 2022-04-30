Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees
News photo Legit  - Teni has revealed on social media that she is willing to help two students in private universities pay their school fees if they need assistance. Read more.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer Teni offers to pay the fees of two final year students in a private university Linda Ikeji Blog:
Singer Teni offers to pay the fees of two final year students in a private university
Singer Teni to pay school fees for two private university students after sending fans to Dubai Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Singer Teni to pay school fees for two private university students after sending fans to Dubai
Singer Teni to pay school fees for two private university students after sending fans to Dubai - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Singer Teni to pay school fees for two private university students after sending fans to Dubai - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 14 hours ago
3 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Mike Adenuga at 69: Salute to a man of the people - The Cable, 14 hours ago
5 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 14 hours ago
7 British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
8 I want my 30's to be peaceful as heaven - BBNaija's Maria - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
10 VIDEO: I Was His Money-Making Machine – Korra Obidi Finally Opens Up To Sister, Nancy On Split With Justin - Bukas Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info