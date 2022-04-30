Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has continued to beg Nigerians to help him get the 2023 presidential form so he can fix the country.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Polygamy: I The Punch:
Polygamy: I'll sort out my family issues, says Yul Edochie
My family is my personal problem, focus on the country – Yul Edochie warns The Info NG:
My family is my personal problem, focus on the country – Yul Edochie warns
My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists
My family issues are my personal problem - Yul Edochie Nigerian Eye:
My family issues are my personal problem - Yul Edochie
Marrying A Second Wife Is My Family Problem, I’ll Sort It, Let’s Face Nigeria’s Problem First – Yul Edochie Insists Gist Lovers:
Marrying A Second Wife Is My Family Problem, I’ll Sort It, Let’s Face Nigeria’s Problem First – Yul Edochie Insists
Marrying a second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists Online Nigeria:
Marrying a second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists
“Let’s focus on Nigeria, I will sort my family problems” – Yul Edochie Glamsquad Magazine:
“Let’s focus on Nigeria, I will sort my family problems” – Yul Edochie
Polygamy: I’ll sort out my family issues, says Yul Edochie News Breakers:
Polygamy: I’ll sort out my family issues, says Yul Edochie


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
2 Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards — PDP - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Mike Adenuga at 69: Salute to a man of the people - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
9 Sleeping with animal attracts 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria -Lawyer - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info