Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NMA nominates Ngige for health sector meritorious service award
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has nominated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige for its meritorious service award in the health sector.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NMA nominates Ngige for health sector meritorious service award – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NMA nominates Ngige for health sector meritorious service award – The Sun Nigeria
NMA nominates Ngige for  meritorious service award News Diary Online:
NMA nominates Ngige for  meritorious service award
NMA nominates Sen. Chris Ngige for meritorious service award The News Guru:
NMA nominates Sen. Chris Ngige for meritorious service award


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Lecturers partaking in elections not representing us - ASUU - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Sleeping with animal attracts 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria -Lawyer - The Punch, 1 day ago
8 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 All holidays in Nigeria should be cancelled - Dangote's son-in-law, Jamil Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 I want my 30's to be peaceful as heaven - BBNaija's Maria - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info