Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
FMN receives approval for acquisition of majority stake in Honeywell Flour Mills
Nigerian Tribune
- Tribune Online
FMN receives approval for acquisition of majority stake in Honeywell Flour Mills
FLOUR Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has obtained all requisite regulatory approvals to acquire a 71.69 percent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills ...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
FMN completes Honeywell Flour Mills' acquisition
The Guardian:
FMN completes acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills
Daily Post:
Flour Mills gets approval to acquire majority stake in Honeywell
This Day:
FMN Completes Acquisition of 71% Stake in Honeywell Flour Mills
The Sun:
Flour Mills to acquire Honeywell
Ripples Nigeria:
Flour Mills gets approval for acquisition of majority stake in Honeywell
Encomium Magazine:
Honeywell Flour Mills and Flour Mills of Nigeria’s Transaction Receives Approval
Biz Watch Nigeria:
FMN Acquires Regulatory Approval For Honeywell Flour Mills’ acquisition
The Street Journal:
FMN Completes Acquisition Of Honeywell Flour Mills
PM News:
Flour Mills acquires 76% stake in Honeywell
Daily Nigerian:
Flour Mills of Nigeria gets approval to acquire 76% stake in Honeywell
News Breakers:
Flour Mills acquires 76% stake in Honeywell
Within Nigeria:
Flour Mills acquires 76% stake in Honeywell
Tunde Ednut:
Flour Mills acquires 76% stake in Honeywell
Maritime First Newspaper:
FMN gets approval to acquire 76% stake in Honeywell
More Picks
1
New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
3
Catholic priest seeks support as he joins governorship race in Benue -
The Nation,
1 day ago
4
Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections -
The Point,
18 hours ago
6
Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity -
News Probe,
21 hours ago
7
Lagos police intercept 10 bags of drugs worth millions -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
9
2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari -
News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
10
201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
