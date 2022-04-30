Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid to be celebrated on Monday May 2 — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Saudi Arabia has declared that the crescent moon for Shawwal was not sighted. Eid-al-Fitr will therefore be celebrated on Monday May 2, 2022. “The crescent has NOT been sighted in Saudi Arabia. ⁦‪#EidAlFitr‬⁩ will be celebrated on Monday 2nd May 2022.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

