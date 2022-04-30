Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
British lawmaker caught watching porn in parliament resigns
The Punch
- British lawmaker caught watching porn in parliament resigns
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Wire NGR:
Lawmaker caught watching porn in parliament resigns
News Break:
Lawmaker Caught Watching Porn In Parliament Resigns
News Breakers:
British lawmaker caught watching porn in parliament resigns
Within Nigeria:
Update: British lawmaker caught watching porn in parliament resigns
More Picks
1
Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi -
Information Nigeria,
13 hours ago
3
"Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert -
Too Xclusive,
13 hours ago
5
British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
6
I want my 30's to be peaceful as heaven - BBNaija's Maria -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
7
Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
8
VIDEO: I Was His Money-Making Machine – Korra Obidi Finally Opens Up To Sister, Nancy On Split With Justin -
Bukas Blog,
14 hours ago
9
NLC set to shift Workers Day rally for Eid-El- Fitr celebration to avoid clashes -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
UN Chief Antonio Guterres To Pay Ramadan Solidarity Visit To Nigeria, Others -
The Will,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...