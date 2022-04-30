Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate president celebrates Nigerian workers on May Day, calls for speedy resolution of ASUU crisis
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Senate president celebrates Nigerian workers on May Day, calls for speedy resolution of ASUU crisis

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan sends his best wishes to the Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s May ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

May Day: Lawan urges speedy resolution of FG, ASUU faceoff Daily Trust:
May Day: Lawan urges speedy resolution of FG, ASUU faceoff
May Day: Lawan, Anyim, Wabba Celebrate Workers Leadership:
May Day: Lawan, Anyim, Wabba Celebrate Workers
Labour Day: Lawan Seeks ‘Speedy’ End To ASUU Strike Channels Television:
Labour Day: Lawan Seeks ‘Speedy’ End To ASUU Strike
Senate President Lawan Seeks ‘Speedy’ End To ASUU Strike Fresh Reporters:
Senate President Lawan Seeks ‘Speedy’ End To ASUU Strike


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Lecturers partaking in elections not representing us - ASUU - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Sleeping with animal attracts 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria -Lawyer - The Punch, 1 day ago
8 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 All holidays in Nigeria should be cancelled - Dangote's son-in-law, Jamil Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 I want my 30's to be peaceful as heaven - BBNaija's Maria - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info