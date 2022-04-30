Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
The Guardian  - Real Madrid secured a 35th La Liga title on Saturday with four games to spare after a 4-0 home win over Espanyol fuelled by two goals from Rodrygo. Needing just one point to clinch the trophy, Madrid struck twice through the Brazilian in the first half ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

