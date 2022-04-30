Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ogun 2023: 200 Amosun loyalists pledge support for Abiodun
News photo The Punch  - The Ogun State Government says some loyalists of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in Ijebu North Local Government Area

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amosun Loyalists Pledge Allegiance to Abiodun This Day:
Amosun Loyalists Pledge Allegiance to Abiodun
2023: Amosun loyalists join, pledge loyalty to Abiodun The Nation:
2023: Amosun loyalists join, pledge loyalty to Abiodun
2023: Amosun Loyalists Join Abiodun Camp, Pledge Loyalty Leadership:
2023: Amosun Loyalists Join Abiodun Camp, Pledge Loyalty
2023: Amosun Business Day:
2023: Amosun's loyalists join Abiodun, pledge loyalty
Ogun 2023: 200 Amosun loyalists pledge support for Abiodun News Breakers:
Ogun 2023: 200 Amosun loyalists pledge support for Abiodun


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Lecturers partaking in elections not representing us - ASUU - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Fayemi in Anambra, says Soludo an asset to Nigeria Governor’s Forum - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
5 Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Gunmen invade Anambra 'beer parlour, kill five persons - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 Eid-El-Fitr: Muslim Media Felicitates With Nigerians - iWitness, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info