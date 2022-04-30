Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead









Some gunmen on Saturday attacked soldiers at a checkpoint in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.According to Daily Post, sources said the gunmen wielded automatic ... Sahara Reporters - File photo used to illustrate story.Some gunmen on Saturday attacked soldiers at a checkpoint in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.According to Daily Post, sources said the gunmen wielded automatic ...



News Credibility Score: 99%