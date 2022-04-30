Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sultan: Shawwal crescent NOT sighted in Nigeria, fasting continues Sunday — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee has said that it did not receive any report from various moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the ...

Moon not sighted, fasting continues in Saudi
Breaking! Moon Not Sighted as Fasting Continues Sunday
#EidAlFitr Moon Sighted?, Fasting Continues
Sultan: Shawwal crescent NOT sighted in Nigeria, fasting continues Sunday


