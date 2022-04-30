Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Would’ve Staged A Protest If Jonathan Had Piled Up Debts Like Him – Shehu Sani
News photo Online Nigeria  - A former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani said that President Muhammadu Buhari would have staged a protest on the streets if former President Goodluck Jonathan had piled up debts like his administration.

1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Lecturers partaking in elections not representing us - ASUU - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Fayemi in Anambra, says Soludo an asset to Nigeria Governor’s Forum - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
5 Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Gunmen invade Anambra 'beer parlour, kill five persons - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 Eid-El-Fitr: Muslim Media Felicitates With Nigerians - iWitness, 23 hours ago
