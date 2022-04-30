Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#JUSTICEFORGLORY: Father-of-two reportedly defiled an 11-year-old girl on errand in Edo State
Instablog 9ja  - An 11-year-old girl identified as Glory is currently writhing in p@ins at Police Hospital GRA, Benin, Edo State, after she was allegedly r@ped by a man identified as Collins Odahbor. .

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

