EFCC declares 59 wanted over N435bn, $397m, €9.9m frauds
News photo The Punch  - No fewer than 59 suspects are on the Wanted List of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for various fraudulent activities amounting to about N435bn and $397,758,000 (about N165bn).

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

