Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"My husband cheated with my bestfriend" Laura Ikeji spills - Kemi Filani News
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Influencer and younger sister of blogger Linda Ikeji, Laura Ikeji Kanu has caused a stir online as she revealed that her ex footballer husband, Ogbonna

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“How my husband cheated on me with my bestfriend” – Laura Ikeji reveals The Info NG:
“How my husband cheated on me with my bestfriend” – Laura Ikeji reveals
"How my husband cheated on me with my bestfriend" - Laura Ikeji reveals Gist Reel:
"How my husband cheated on me with my bestfriend" - Laura Ikeji reveals
Laura Ikeji Reveals How Her Husband Cheated on Her with Best friend Edujandon:
Laura Ikeji Reveals How Her Husband Cheated on Her with Best friend


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Lecturers partaking in elections not representing us - ASUU - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Sleeping with animal attracts 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria -Lawyer - The Punch, 1 day ago
8 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 All holidays in Nigeria should be cancelled - Dangote's son-in-law, Jamil Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 I want my 30's to be peaceful as heaven - BBNaija's Maria - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info