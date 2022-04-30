Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Simon Makes Nantes Goal-Scoring History After Brace In 2-2 Draw With Lens
The Will  - May 01, (THEWILL) - Fleet-footed Super Eagles' forward, Moses Simon, scored two goals in Nantes' 2-2 draw with Lens, making him the first Nantes player since Emiliano Sala (2016/17-2018/19) to score 10 or more goals in three consecutive Ligue 1 seasons.

