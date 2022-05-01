Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

JusticeForGlory: Father-of-two reportedly defiled an 11-year-old girl on errand in Benin City
News photo Naija Log  - A Nigerian Man identified as Collins Odahbor has been arrested in Benin city after he reportedly defiled an underaged girl who was sent on an errand.

