Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Terrorist Bomb Threat: Nigeria Police Tighten Security Around Places Of Worship In Capital City, Abuja
Sahara Reporters  - In a statement by the spokesperson for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, the Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, said robust security architecture had already been deployed for the celebration, noting that the operation was designed to ensure ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bomb threat: FCT police assure residents of watertight security at places of worship, others Daily Post:
Bomb threat: FCT police assure residents of watertight security at places of worship, others
Bomb threat: FCT police assure residents of watertight security at places of worship, others Nigerian Eye:
Bomb threat: FCT police assure residents of watertight security at places of worship, others
Bomb threat: FCT police assure residents of watertight security at places of worship, others Within Nigeria:
Bomb threat: FCT police assure residents of watertight security at places of worship, others


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Lecturers partaking in elections not representing us - ASUU - The Punch, 10 hours ago
3 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Abia Govt Seals Hotel Over ‘Mysterious’ Death, Disappearance Of Customers - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
8 Fayemi in Anambra, says Soludo an asset to Nigeria Governor’s Forum - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Eid-El-Fitr: Muslim Media Felicitates With Nigerians - iWitness, 21 hours ago
10 I want my 30's to be peaceful as heaven - BBNaija's Maria - The Punch, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info