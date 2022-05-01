Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Vote out bad governance, Atiku tells Nigerian workers
News photo The Punch  - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, urged workers across the country to rise in unison by directing their grievances toward voting out bad governance during next year's general election both at the federal and state levels.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Vote Out Bad Governance, Atiku Tells Nigerian Workers Information Nigeria:
2023: Vote Out Bad Governance, Atiku Tells Nigerian Workers
2023: Vote out bad governance, Atiku tells Nigerian workers News Breakers:
2023: Vote out bad governance, Atiku tells Nigerian workers
2023: Vote Out Bad Governance, Atiku Tells Nigerian Workers Infotrust News:
2023: Vote Out Bad Governance, Atiku Tells Nigerian Workers


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Remain productive, committed, Sanwo-Olu tells workers - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Sowore begs Nigerians to vote for African Action Congress - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 'Don't disrespect me, I gave Wizkid his first-ever N1m show,' Samklef warns singer's fans - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
5 Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 EFCC declares 59 wanted over N435bn, $397m, €9.9m frauds - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Nigerian women still don’t have equal access to national decision making — NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: Ndigbo not happy with PDP – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Gunmen kill five passengers, abduct 20 others in Plateau - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Amotekun arrests suspected notorious armed robber in Osun - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info