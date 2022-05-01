Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Eid-el-Fitr: IGP secures prayer grounds, felicitates with Muslims
News photo Vanguard News  - Ahead of the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and state Commissioners of Police to ensure security in all prayer grounds and other public places ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

