Catholic priest seeks support as he joins governorship race in Benue The Nation - Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, a Catholic Priest and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sought support as he joined the 2023 governorship race in Benue. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that In 1992, Benue ...



News Credibility Score: 99%