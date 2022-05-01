Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Oyo State Government has assured the people of Oyo Town that a new Alaafin of Oyo would emerge soon, urging them to be patient.

 

The governor gave the assurance at the eighth

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt Vanguard News:
New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt
New Alaafin Will Emerge Soon, Says Oyo Govt Leadership:
New Alaafin Will Emerge Soon, Says Oyo Govt
New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo government The Guardian:
New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo government
WHY I WENT SEEKING THE ALAAFIN OF OYO - Afrolife Chido Onumah Blog:
WHY I WENT SEEKING THE ALAAFIN OF OYO - Afrolife
New Alaafin will emerge soon, says Oyo Govt Pulse Nigeria:
New Alaafin will emerge soon, says Oyo Govt
New Alaafin will emerge soon, says Oyo The Eagle Online:
New Alaafin will emerge soon, says Oyo
New Alaafin ‘ll Emerge Soon, Says Oyo Government The Street Journal:
New Alaafin ‘ll Emerge Soon, Says Oyo Government
Oyo govt. Prompt News:
Oyo govt.
New Alaafin will emerge soon, says Oyo Govt News Wire NGR:
New Alaafin will emerge soon, says Oyo Govt
New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo government News Breakers:
New Alaafin ‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo government
New Alaafin will emerge soon – Oyo govt Tunde Ednut:
New Alaafin will emerge soon – Oyo govt
Oyo Government Speaks On Emergence Of New Alaafin Naija News:
Oyo Government Speaks On Emergence Of New Alaafin
New Alaafin Will Emerge Soon – Oyo Govt Assures People Inside Oyo:
New Alaafin Will Emerge Soon – Oyo Govt Assures People
New Alaafin will emerge soon – Oyo govt Within Nigeria:
New Alaafin will emerge soon – Oyo govt


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Fayemi in Anambra, says Soludo an asset to Nigeria Governor’s Forum - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
5 Lecturers partaking in elections not representing us - ASUU - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Gunmen invade Anambra 'beer parlour, kill five persons - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Amotekun arrests suspected notorious armed robber in Osun - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 EFCC declares 59 wanted over N435bn, $397m, €9.9m frauds - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info