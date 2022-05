May Day: 36 workers killed as a result of banditry in Kaduna — NLC chairman

May Day: 36 workers killed as a result of banditry in Kaduna — NLC chairman



The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, Ayuba Magaji has said that 36 workers lost their lives as a result of ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineMay Day: 36 workers killed as a result of banditry in Kaduna — NLC chairmanThe Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, Ayuba Magaji has said that 36 workers lost their lives as a result of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%