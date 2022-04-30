Post News
News at a Glance
Workers' Day: Movement urges workers to unite, take over power in 2023
Vanguard News
- expresses solidarity with ASUU, NLC, TUC, others By Gabriel Ewepu ABUJA-AS Nigerian workers commemorate 2022 International Workers’ Day, The Peoples Alternative Political Movement, TPAP-M, Sunday,
36 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Business Day:
Workers' Day: Sanwo-Olu salutes Lagos workers, urges them to remain productive
PM News:
Sanwo-Olu rallies workers to boost productivity - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
International Workers’ Day: Sanwo-Olu urges workers on productivity
News Probe:
International Workers’ Day: Sanwo-Olu Salutes Lagos Workers, Urges Them To Remain Productive
More Picks
1
New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
My second wife is my family problem, I’ll sort it, let’s face Nigeria’s problem first – Yul Edochie insists -
Kemi Filani Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Teni to assist 2 final-year students in private schools with their tuition fees -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
Fayemi in Anambra, says Soludo an asset to Nigeria Governor’s Forum -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
5
Lecturers partaking in elections not representing us - ASUU -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
6
Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
7
Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
8
Gunmen invade Anambra 'beer parlour, kill five persons -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Amotekun arrests suspected notorious armed robber in Osun -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
EFCC declares 59 wanted over N435bn, $397m, €9.9m frauds -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
