PDP wins all seats in Benue LG election
Daily Trust  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has been declared winner of Saturday’s election in all 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

PDP wins all 23 LGAs in Benue council elections The Nation:
PDP wins all 23 LGAs in Benue council elections
Benue LG Polls: PDP wins all positions – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Benue LG Polls: PDP wins all positions – The Sun Nigeria
PDP Wins all chairmanship, councillorship positions in Benue AIT:
PDP Wins all chairmanship, councillorship positions in Benue
LG Poll: PDP wins in all 23 council areas Premium Times:
LG Poll: PDP wins in all 23 council areas
PDP wins all positions in Benue LG elections Ripples Nigeria:
PDP wins all positions in Benue LG elections
Council Polls: PDP Wins All 23 Chairman Seats, 276 Councillorship In Benue Independent:
Council Polls: PDP Wins All 23 Chairman Seats, 276 Councillorship In Benue
PDP Wins All 23 LGAs In Benue Council Elections The Nigeria Lawyer:
PDP Wins All 23 LGAs In Benue Council Elections
PDP Clears All Chairmanship, 276 Councillorship Seats In Benue Council Polls The Will:
PDP Clears All Chairmanship, 276 Councillorship Seats In Benue Council Polls


