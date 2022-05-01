Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Labour Day: Gbajabiamila Salutes Nigerian Workers, Promises Better Welfare
News photo Channels Television  - The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has joined millions of Nigerians to salute the country's workers on the celebration of this year's International Workers' Day.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Labour Day: We are our work Daily Trust:
Labour Day: We are our work
Nigerian Workers Celebrate Labour Day With Rallies Channels Television:
Nigerian Workers Celebrate Labour Day With Rallies
President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan celebrates Workers on May Day TVC News:
President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan celebrates Workers on May Day
NTA:
Worker’s Day in Nigeria in 2022
May Day 2022: Why we celebrate Workers’ Day – NLC President The News Guru:
May Day 2022: Why we celebrate Workers’ Day – NLC President
Why is Workers’ Day celebrated in Nigeria? Pulse Nigeria:
Why is Workers’ Day celebrated in Nigeria?


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Remain productive, committed, Sanwo-Olu tells workers - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Sowore begs Nigerians to vote for African Action Congress - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 'Don't disrespect me, I gave Wizkid his first-ever N1m show,' Samklef warns singer's fans - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
5 Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 EFCC declares 59 wanted over N435bn, $397m, €9.9m frauds - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Nigerian women still don’t have equal access to national decision making — NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: Ndigbo not happy with PDP – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Gunmen kill five passengers, abduct 20 others in Plateau - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Amotekun arrests suspected notorious armed robber in Osun - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info