May Day: Lagos workers back Sanwo-Olu for second term
News photo The Nation  - Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced an increase in the monthly running cost of public primary schools.He, however, did not give a figure to the increment.He announced the increase during the 2022 worker's day celebration at Onikan Stadium

20 hours ago
