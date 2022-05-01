Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari insists no mercy for those planning to rig 2023 elections
News photo The Nation  - President Muhammadu Buhari in the course of this week advised those planning to rig the 2023 general elections to perish the thought or regret their decisions.He vowed to use every legitimate means to protect the votes of Nigerians.The president gave

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No Mercy For 2023 Election Riggers – Buhari Vows The Trent:
No Mercy For 2023 Election Riggers – Buhari Vows
2023: Buhari insists no mercy for those planning to rig Prompt News:
2023: Buhari insists no mercy for those planning to rig
Buhari insists no mercy for those planning to rig 2023 elections Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari insists no mercy for those planning to rig 2023 elections
No Mercy For 2023 Election Riggers – Buhari Vows News Breakers:
No Mercy For 2023 Election Riggers – Buhari Vows


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 May Day: Lagos workers back Sanwo-Olu for second term - The Nation, 20 hours ago
3 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 13 hours ago
4 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 19 hours ago
6 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 21 hours ago
7 Lagos police intercept 10 bags of drugs worth millions - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 "Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe - The Punch, 10 hours ago
10 2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info