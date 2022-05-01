Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We've paid N8.4bn workers' deductions, loans ― Abiodun
Nigerian Tribune  - The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, said that his government has paid N8.4bn out of N13.4bn owed workers in the state from May 2019

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’ve paid N8.4bn workers’ deductions, loans – Abiodun Daily Trust:
We’ve paid N8.4bn workers’ deductions, loans – Abiodun
We’ve Paid N8. 4bn Workers Deductions, Loans – Abiodun Leadership:
We’ve Paid N8. 4bn Workers Deductions, Loans – Abiodun
We’ve paid N8.4bn workers’ deductions, loans –Abiodun – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
We’ve paid N8.4bn workers’ deductions, loans –Abiodun – The Sun Nigeria
Workers Day: We’ve Paid N8.4bn Workers Deductions, Loans – Gov. Abiodun Independent:
Workers Day: We’ve Paid N8.4bn Workers Deductions, Loans – Gov. Abiodun


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 10 hours ago
3 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 16 hours ago
5 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 18 hours ago
6 201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
7 ‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
8 Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
9 Wanted ‘notorious Eiye cultist’ arrested with charms in Ogun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 CAN rejoices with Sultan, Muslims at Sallah — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info