Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Four female passengers of a commercial bus have died in a fatal accident that occured on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

 

Other passengers of the vehicle sustained varying deg

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

