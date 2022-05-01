Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I was offered N25,000 to transport 10 bags of Indian Hemp ― Lagos driver
Nigerian Tribune  - The driver of a bus in which ten bags of illicit drugs suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered in Lagos State, Amodu Agbaje, has revealed that he was

