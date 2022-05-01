Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Six jostle for Lagos PDP gov ticket
The Punch
- 2023: Six jostle for Lagos PDP gov ticket
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Six aspirants to vie for PDP governorship ticket in Lagos
News Wire NGR:
2023: Six aspirants jostling for Lagos PDP governorship ticket
Pulse Nigeria:
PDP screens Jandor, 5 other Lagos aspirants for governorship ticket
News Breakers:
2023: Six jostle for Lagos PDP gov ticket
More Picks
1
New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
'Don't disrespect me, I gave Wizkid his first-ever N1m show,' Samklef warns singer's fans -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
4
Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
5
Wanted ‘notorious Eiye cultist’ arrested with charms in Ogun -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections -
The Point,
13 hours ago
7
Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
8
‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News -
PM News,
15 hours ago
9
Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity -
News Probe,
15 hours ago
10
Ondo recruits over 800 health workers in one year -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...