Anambra Police Commissioner Greets Muslims on Eid el-Fitr
247 U Reports  - ¶Assures Adequate Security By Izunna Okafor, Awka The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Police Command, CP Echeng Echeng congratulated Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria, especially those in Anambra State as they celebrate the 2022 Eid el-Fitr. This was ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

