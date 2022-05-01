Post News
News at a Glance
Strike: Osinbajo begs labour leaders to intervene in ASUU/FG impasse
Daily Post
- Strike: Osinbajo begs labour leaders to intervene in ASUU/FG impasse
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Strike: Osinbajo Begs Labour Leaders To Intervene In ASUU/FG Impasse
Within Nigeria:
Strike: Osinbajo begs labour leaders to intervene in ASUU/FG impasse
Tori News:
Strike: Osinbajo Begs Labour Leaders To Intervene In ASUU/FG impasse
More Picks
1
New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
3
Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections -
The Point,
16 hours ago
5
Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity -
News Probe,
18 hours ago
6
201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
7
‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News -
PM News,
18 hours ago
8
Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
9
Wanted ‘notorious Eiye cultist’ arrested with charms in Ogun -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
CAN rejoices with Sultan, Muslims at Sallah — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
12 hours ago
